Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,314 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Freshpet worth $16,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Freshpet by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $73.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,227.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Freshpet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $81.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

