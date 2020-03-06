Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 238,871 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,871 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 6.5% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $245,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TH Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Shares of BABA opened at $211.46 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.62 and its 200 day moving average is $194.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $538.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

