Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 261,274 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 156.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,274 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Smart Global worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after buying an additional 222,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 53.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $39.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

