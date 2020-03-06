Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 319,091 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,091 shares during the period. Cytokinetics makes up approximately 0.9% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.14% of Cytokinetics worth $32,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 223,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,102,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 342,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,256.96. Insiders have sold 1,082,980 shares of company stock worth $17,052,826 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $15.16 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $877.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

