Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 860,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 2.18% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,335,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,796,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,630,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. DA Davidson increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NYSE BRBR opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.