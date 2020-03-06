Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,040,392 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,264,064 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco makes up 1.5% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Itau Unibanco worth $55,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

