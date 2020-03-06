Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $21,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $145.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

