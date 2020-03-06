Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Five9 worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Five9 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,163,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,253,000 after buying an additional 105,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after acquiring an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 486,340 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -919.63 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $570,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,587,699. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

