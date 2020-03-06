Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,268 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after acquiring an additional 367,891 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $67.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $360,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,925,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 189,500 shares of company stock worth $10,972,045 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.