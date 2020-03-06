Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of NeoGenomics worth $20,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. BidaskClub cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis upgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.63 and a beta of 1.09.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,760.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,431. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

