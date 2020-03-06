Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 138,737 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $21,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ODT opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.52. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ODT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT).

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.