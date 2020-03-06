Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 15,900 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre makes up about 0.9% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mercadolibre worth $32,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,018,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,107,000 after purchasing an additional 95,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 260,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,807,000 after purchasing an additional 66,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $627.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $674.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.69. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $436.45 and a 52 week high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

