Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 183,658 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,658 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 3.22% of The Rubicon Project worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Rubicon Project stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,269.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $162,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 95,441 shares in the company, valued at $986,859.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,217 shares of company stock worth $969,812. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

