Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 771,941 Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 360.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 771,941 shares during the quarter. Ichor comprises 0.9% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 4.38% of Ichor worth $32,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ichor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 8,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,734 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of ICHR opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $700.04 million, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 2.64. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

