Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,005,831 Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,005,831 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 2.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

