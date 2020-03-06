Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 518,302 NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 518,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of NMI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in NMI by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NMI by 37.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $157,571.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,878.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,822 shares of company stock worth $3,680,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Compass Point raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.