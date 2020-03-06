Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 2.1% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $80,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

