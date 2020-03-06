Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,943 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 2.25% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,436 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 574.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $283,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $83,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,042 shares of company stock worth $2,235,637. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $833.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1,603.40, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

