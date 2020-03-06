Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,433 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Palomar worth $18,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 775.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 265.77. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $242,585,100.

