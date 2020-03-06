Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,103 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for about 1.1% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $41,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $67,689,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,443,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2,799.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after buying an additional 180,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 607,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,681,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EDU. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.