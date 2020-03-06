Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $13.57 Million Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,712 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.10. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $132.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.06.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

