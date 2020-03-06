Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $17.09 Million Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,997 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 736,854 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SEA worth $17,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SEA by 760.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,799 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 137,699 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 503,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.28. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $52.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEA from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

