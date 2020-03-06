Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $17.89 Million Stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,554 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

