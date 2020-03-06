Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $22.69 Million Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,222 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.