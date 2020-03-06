Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $23.06 Million Stake in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 4.29% of SI-Bone worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SI-Bone by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

SIBN stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SI-Bone Inc has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $480.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $411,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

