Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $40.34 Million Stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,833 shares during the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR makes up about 1.1% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $40,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter worth $122,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE PBR opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

