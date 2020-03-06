Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $43.49 Million Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,303 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series C comprises approximately 1.2% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $43,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after acquiring an additional 878,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,564,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,068,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 642,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

