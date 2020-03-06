Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,646 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.60% of Telaria worth $22,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Telaria by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telaria during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Telaria by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Telaria by 32.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 62,284 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telaria alerts:

Shares of TLRA stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $550.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 1.11. Telaria Inc has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLRA shares. ValuEngine cut Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.