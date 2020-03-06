Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,915,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -0.84. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.