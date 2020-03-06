Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 240.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,944 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Crocs worth $26,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Crocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $43.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

