Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $37.21 Million in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 294,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,206,000. Baidu comprises about 1.0% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Baidu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Baidu by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $118.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 137.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

