Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,300 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of eHealth worth $18,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Shares of EHTH opened at $144.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.78. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

