Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $21.85 Million Investment in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 991,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,852,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.37.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $95,396.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $262,702.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at $392,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,360 shares of company stock worth $3,969,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

