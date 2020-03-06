Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $28.50 Million Investment in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 275,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,498,000. Axsome Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.11.

AXSM stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.