Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $30.54 Million Investment in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,538,000. NetEase makes up approximately 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of NetEase at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,502,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 753.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after buying an additional 100,730 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after buying an additional 220,272 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Nomura raised their price objective on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.46.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $340.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $361.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

