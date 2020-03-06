Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,145 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Boot Barn accounts for 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 2.45% of Boot Barn worth $31,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $827.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

