Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 859,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,175,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $879.31 million, a PE ratio of -88.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

