Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 552,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Meritor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Meritor by 214,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Meritor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

