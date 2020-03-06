Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,373,723 America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,373,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,980,000. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L makes up about 1.0% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMX. ValuEngine downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

