Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 522,656 Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 522,656 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,504,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIMO opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

