Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 109.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,451 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $28,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.62. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,746 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,312. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

