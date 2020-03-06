Driehaus Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,923 shares during the period. Skyline accounts for approximately 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Skyline worth $29,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline during the third quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Skyline by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Skyline by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Skyline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline alerts:

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $363,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,948.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,953 shares of company stock worth $4,137,764 in the last ninety days.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $26.18 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. Skyline’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.