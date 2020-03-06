Driehaus Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,614 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems comprises 1.0% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $38,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,556 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $5,739,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 0.83. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $762,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,347. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $6,240,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,832 shares of company stock worth $8,988,563. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.