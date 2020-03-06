Driehaus Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,465 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.08 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.