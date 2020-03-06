Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 133,004 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,004 shares during the quarter. Inphi makes up 0.7% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Inphi worth $27,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Inphi by 2,803.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Inphi alerts:

Several analysts have commented on IPHI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,469.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,725. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IPHI opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.