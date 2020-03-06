Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 141,434 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141,434 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Copa worth $26,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Copa by 558.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Santander raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.