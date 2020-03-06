Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 28,396 Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,396 shares during the quarter. argenx comprises about 1.2% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of argenx worth $44,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $153.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.25. argenx SE – has a 52 week low of $106.49 and a 52 week high of $169.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

