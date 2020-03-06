Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 392,919 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 392,919 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $22,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.