Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 532,668 Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,668 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of FGL worth $15,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FGL in the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in FGL in the 3rd quarter worth $2,206,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FGL by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FGL by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 140,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FGL in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FGL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

FGL stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. FGL Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FGL’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

