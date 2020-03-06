Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $16.54 Million Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 312,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,535,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,204,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 351,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.47. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

